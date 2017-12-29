Ring in the new…

Baby New Year is set to welcome 2018 with celebrations all across the world this weekend! Our “Baby New Year” is portrayed by Kollins Marie Hanson, who is one of Gettysburg’s newest residents. She is the daughter of Keri and Jason Hanson, born Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. weighing in at 8 pounds 1 ounce and measuring 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Kelly and Nicole Archer and the late Melissa Archer, and Dean and Jackie Hanson. Her great-grandparents are Don and Kay Archer, Derald and Mary Hanson, and Glen and the late Jan Emmert, all of Gettysburg. Our cover girl also follows an Archer tradition of starting her first name with the letter K. She is looking back on 2017 and looking forward to ringing in 2018. Have a happy “news” year from all of us at the PCN!