Ring in the new…

Baby New Year is set to welcome 2019 with celebrations all across the world next week! Our “Baby New Year” is portrayed by Sam William Lemler, who is one of Gettysburg’s newest residents. He is the son of Hope and Devyn Lemler, born Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 at 7:30 a.m., weighing in at 8 pounds 3 ounces and measuring 21.75 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Michael Bowden of Gettysburg and Victoria and Ronald Spaid of Blunt. His paternal grandparents are Rod and Lori Lemler of Gettysburg. His great-grandparents are Shari Bowden, Keith and Sylvia Bryant, and Bob Drew, all of Gettysburg. Our cover boy shares his middle name with his dad and late great-great-grandfathers William Lemler, William Drew, and George William Bryant. He is looking back on 2018 and looking forward to ringing in 2019. Have a happy “news” year from all of us at the PCN!