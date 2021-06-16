PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

As road work continues on US Hwy 212 through Gettysburg, residents along the highway are faced with what many consider to be a significant financial burden as work may be needed to be done to sewer lines going to residential and business property along the work route. Residents attended a special meeting of the city council on Monday night to discuss certified letters they received regarding the proposed sewer line work. The road work has now closed the highway further east, with limited access while the detour is in place. Read more about it on page 4.