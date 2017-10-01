Robert “Bob” Spicer

Robert A Spicer, 84, was born on Sept. 13, 1932, in Gettysburg to Allen and Earline Spicer. He died Sept. 5, 2017, at Custer Regional Care Center.

Bob’s career in sales found him in many locations throughout his life, settling in Arizona from 1995 to 2012, when he returned to South Dakota to retire.

Survivors include sons, Steve and Lance; two grandchildren, sisters, LeRene (Lyle) Hendrickson, Kay (Kent) Joachim, and Mary Lou (Richard) McGuire.

Memorial services are planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Masonic Ionic Lodge 83, 209 N Exene St., Gettysburg, SD 57742.