Robert Bown

Robert “Bob” Bown, 93, was born Sept. 7, 1924 at Menno, S.D., to Water Bown and Annetta Ulmer Bown. He died July 1, 2018.

Bob grew up in Gettysburg, S.D. After graduating from GHS in 1942, he attended South Dakota School of Mines before joining the U.S. Navy. He married Rebecca Jane Gore on June 10, 1946. Bob was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy in 1945. They settled in Richland, Wash., in 1948. Bob worked various positions at the Hanford Project.

In 1971, the Bown family moved to Silver Spring, Md., where Bob worked for the Atomic Energy Commission, ERDA, and eventually the Department of Energy. He retired to Olympia, Wash.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; and sisters, Jane Mathias and Lois Vistica.

He is survived by his brother, Richard “Dick” Bown of Ashboro, N.C.; daughters, Robin Bown of Portland, and Karen (Kari) Bown, of Twisp, Wash., and two grandchildren.