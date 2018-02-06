Roger Feterl, 70, of Salem, SD and formerly of Hoven died at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN on Jan. 27, 2018. A funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Feb. 2.

Roger was born Dec. 25, 1947 to Raymond and Lorraine Feterl at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Mitchell, S.D. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, graduating in 1966. On Feb. 4, 1967 he married Maureen (Reenie) McCormick at St. Mary’s Church in Salem. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Dakota State College in 1970, they moved their family to Hoven, SD where he taught and coached for five years. Roger and Reenie and their family then moved back to Salem to farm. In the late 1990’s, he served as postmaster in Montrose, SD.

Roger was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a former member of the South Dakota Teachers Association, the South Dakota Gelbvieh Association, the McCook/Miner/ Lake Cattlemen’s Association, and the United States Post Master’s Association.

Roger is survived by his wife and their children Amy and Ron Heumiller of Salem, SD; Paula Feterl of Sioux Falls, SD; Andy and Kristin Feterl of Plymouth, MN; and Michael and Amanda Feterl of Arlington, MN; 11 grandchildren; siblings Allen (Anita) of Salem, SD; LeAnn (Randy) Musick of Mitchell, SD; and Debbie Jacobsen of Letcher, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant sister Linda.

In lieu of flowers, all donations will be forwarded to Hope Lodge in Minneapolis, MN. Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem was in charge of arrangements.