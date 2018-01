Roger Feterl, 70, of Salem, SD and formerly of Hoven died at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN on Jan. 27, 2018.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday with a 3 p.m. rosary at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem, and again at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Salem followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.