Roleen Thorson

Roleen Louise Thorson, 72, of Rapid City died Aug. 25, 2018. Funeral services were held Aug. 31 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Kroger officiating.

Roleen Louise Olesen was born in Hoven, SD, on July 10, 1946 to Louis and Harriet Olesen. She graduated from Central High School in Rapid City in 1964. On April 3, 1965, she married Lynn Thorson of Florence, SD.

She is survived by her husband, Lynn Thorson, children Robin (Tim) Liegey of Bel Air, Maryland, Ron (Monica) Thorson, of New Richland, Minnesota, Rochelle (Sheldon) Lantermans, of Tabernash, Colorado, her brother James Olesen of Rapid City, South Dakota, and five grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stephen Olesen.

Behrens Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.