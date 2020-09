July 13, 1988 - Aug. 24, 2020

Roman Michael Esser, 32, of Redfield, SD, died Aug. 24, 2020, in Redfield. Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 29 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Redfi eld with the Reverend John Short officiating. Interment followed at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in Redfield.

Roman Michael Esser was born to Mike and Mary (Cass) Esser on July 13, 1988, in Aberdeen, SD. He attended Redfield Public School, Gettysburg Public School, then obtained his GED in 2009.

He was employed by the Cheese Factory in Hoven, SD, and S.D.D.C. in Redfield, construction in Spearfish, SD, and Casey’s in Redfield.

Roman is survived by his parents Mary Esser and Mike Esser; sisters Amber Cookingham, Anastasia (John) Royals, Maria Esser, and Katrina Esser; and brother William Esser, aunts and uncles Chris (Peggy) Esser, Fran (Carol) Esser, James (Jean) Esser, Bill Esser, Leo Esser, Rita Carnahan, LeRoy Cass, John (Jolene) Cass, Ellen (Gregory) Mendolia, Pete Cass, Dan (Sheryl) Cass, Paul (Karen) Cass, Fran Van Bockel, and Alice (Mark) Job.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Roman and Theresa Esser; maternal grandparents Roy and Nelly Cass; aunts and uncles Anna Marie Simbeck, Cletus Simbeck, Laura Esser, JoAnn Huyck, Larry Huyck, Rose Cass, Janice Cass; cousin Paul Ryan Van Bockel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield.