May 16, 1935 - Oct. 25, 2020

Ronald D. Miller, 85, of Scottsbluff, NE, died Oct. 25, 2020.

Ronald Dewayne Miller was born on May 16, 1935 in Hope, Kansas to Edna and Gordon Miller.

He attended Fort Hays State, where he majored in soil sciences, receiving a bachelor’s degree. He took a job as a range scientist with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in South Dakota, where he met Sonjia Anne Moul, of Gettysburg, S.D. They married in December of 1959 and later moved to Scottsbluff in 1970.

Ronald owned Miller Farm Home Oil Service and worked crop advising through Whole Farm Environmental Living Energy Services promoting the advantages of healthy soil in crop production. He also operated the family farm in Kansas, which he used as his own laboratory to experiment with methods and materials to improve the life in the land.

Ron is survived by his sister Marylyn, daughter, Wendy (Steve) Getzfrid, and grandchildreny.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sonjia and his parents.

Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements, and in lieu of services, memorials in Ronald’s name can be made to the family at Bridgman Funeral Home to benefit the new Gering High School FFA chapter.