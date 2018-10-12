Ronald Larson

Ronald V. Larson, 70, of Gettysburg died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 8 at United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial followed in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Ronald Vernon Larson was born Oct. 19, 1947 to Vernon and Doris (Stoner) Larson. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1965.

On Sept. 18, 1971 Ronald was united in marriage to Gail Sloat. They have two sons, Douglas and David. Together they bought her family’s farm in 1981, where they farmed, ranched and raised registered Angus cattle for many years. He farmed for many years with his dad and brother Vaughn. He spent the remainder of his life working the land he so loved. In 2007 Ron and Gail opened their Bed and Breakfast, Larson’s Landing.

In his younger years Ron enjoyed racing cars and flying airplanes. He enjoyed attending auctions, watching his grandkids’ school events, and helping Gail and the grandkids with their horses. Ron was always building things, whether it was welding or carpentry. There wasn’t anything that he couldn’t fix or build.

He was a member of Farm Bureau, Gettysburg City Council, Dakota Krusers Car Club and the United Methodist Church, serving on various boards including the current board of trustees.

In 2009 Ron underwent a kidney transplant and received a donor kidney from his sister Rochelle. Upon his death, he was able to be a donor himself, with some of his tissues going to people in need.

Ronald is survived by his son Doug (Jessica) and their children, Delanie, Emilie and Abbie of Gettysburg; son, David (Jennifer) and their children Connor and Landon of Gettysburg; mother, Doris Larson of Gettysburg; mother-in-law, Dorothy Sloat of Gettysburg; step mother-in-law, Sylvia Sloat of Gettysburg; brother, Vaughn (Stacy) Larson; sisters, Marsha (Dan) Osier and Sandra (Gary) Nagel all of Gettysburg, Rochelle (Jim) Borszich, Tammie (Jim) Musil, and Lori (Dave) Corcoran all of Huron; brother and sister-in-law: Dan (Deb) Sloat of Helena MT, Judy (Frank) Pearman of Babson Park, FL, Carol (Jim) Zimmerman of Austin, TX, Connie (Bill) St. Clair of Sioux Falls, SD and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail; his father, Vernon Larson; and his father-in-law, Gene Sloat.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used for local organizations.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Ronald’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)