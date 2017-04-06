Rosemarie Cupp, 58, Glenburn, ND, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in a Minot hospital.

Rosemarie was born Nov. 24, 1958, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Baragar) Willey, at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington. She was raised and educated in Minot, ND.

Rosemarie married Charles Cupp on July 16, 1976 at the Minot Airforce Base. They made their home at the Air Force Base until moving to Glenburn, ND in 1984. From this union, a daughter, Jeanette, was born.

Rosemarie enjoyed animals, gardening, reading, watching her favorite NASCAR driver: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and her favorite football team, the Seattle Seahawks.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charlie Cupp; daughter, Jeanette Cupp; mother, Dorothy Willey of Gettysburg, SD; sisters, Betty (David) Williford, Barb (Steve) Boke, Candy Lundgren (Joe Gollette) and Joanne (Jamie) Mewherter; her beloved dog, Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rosemarie was preceded in death by her father, Donald Willey and her baby sister.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot, ND.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Glenburn Ambulance Service.