Phil and Barb Hamburger of southeastern Potter County rode on the Ag PhD Salute to Farmers float in the 2018 Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on Jan. 1. Deb (Moore) and Wayne Wolforth of Brookings were at the parade to snap the photo on the right, and the Hamburgers, who are now local television celebrities, are shown in a picture on the left. Farmers from all 50 states were represented on the huge float in one of the biggest parades to welcome the New Year.