Roxy Jacobs, 76, of Tolstoy, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at Ava’s House Nursing Home in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 9 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Tolstoy. A prayer service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg with visitation two-hours prior.

Roxanna Rose “Roxy” Anderson was born April 19, 1941 on her grandparent’s farm near Lebanon, SD to Bill and Mildred (Huyck) Anderson. She attended grade school at Roy School and also Lebanon High School.

On Oct. 5, 1958, Roxy married Rudy Jacobs at Christ Lutheran Church, Lebanon. They moved to Britton where Rudy worked construction; later moving to Gettysburg. In 1962, they moved to the family farm south of Tolstoy. Roxy worked for the United States Postal Service from 1983 until her retirement in 2012, first as a mail carrier and then as a postmaster replacement.

Roxy was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, Ladies Aide member, sang in the church choir as well as weddings and funerals, and also taught Vacation Bible School.

Roxy was a kind, gentle, fun loving people person and an avid Minnesota Twins fan. She was well known among family and others for her cinnamon rolls, lasagna, decorated cakes and other baked goodies.

In 2008, Roxy became a member of the “Old Time Tractor Pullers,” winning several trophies with her Ford tractor, until her illness.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rudy; daughter Clifetta (Matt) Arbach, Hoven; sons Dwayne (Karen) Jacobs, Tolstoy and Randy (Annie) Jacobs, Colton; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great granddaughters; brothers Walter (Carol), Richard, and Roger (Pat) Anderson; sisters Judith (Ron) Michlitsch and Constance Kiernan (Joel Christiansen); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; two sisters (one in infancy); and two nieces.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Roxy's arrangements.