Ruby D. Ruckman, 87, of Hoven, died Dec. 16, 2017 at the Bowdle Healthcare Center.

Funeral services were held Dec. 20 at the American Legion Hall, Hoven with the Rev. James Ruckman and the Rev. Brad Ohler presiding. Burial followed in the Lebanon Cemetery with the Rev. Sam Ruckman presiding.

Ruby Doris Webb was born Oct. 7, 1930 to Lawrence and Mabel (Sammons) Webb in Yolan, West Virginia.

Ruby was a graduate of Catonsville Community College, Catonsville, MD. She was an employee of North West Hospital in Randallstown, MD.

In 1948, Ruby moved to Baltimore, MD and married William “Blair” Ruckman on July 23, 1949.

Ruby is survived by her husband William “Blair” Ruckman; children William B. “Sam” (Leslie) Ruckman of Hoven, Barry (Dorcas) Ruckman of Greencastle, PA, Lawrence Ruckman (Joyce) of Reisterstown, MD, Carol (Roy) Temple of Sioux Falls, Donna (Neil) Sisler of Elysburg, PA, Dennis (Susan) Ruckman of Westminster, MD, Russell (Becky) Ruckman of Sykesville, MD and Tammy Ruckman (Aboubacar Soulama) of Reisterstown, MD; 23 grandchildren; 40 plus great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sibling in infancy.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements.