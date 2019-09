Potter County Battler cross country runners Tori Crook (Scott and Germaine) and Rayel Persoon (Ryan and Kellee) are cheered on by their coach, Jessica Larson, during the Potter County Cross Country Invitational meet. It was a beautiful morning for the event on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Gettysburg Country Club, where 15 teams from across the region brought runners to compete. These runners were running in the varsity girls 5K, which is a little over three miles.