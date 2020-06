Sandy Stiegelmeier of Gettysburg, left, listened to poll workers (l to r) Delores Wickersham, Kari Decker, Maralee Shoup, and Mary Combellick as she prepared to cast her ballot in the June 2 election held at the American Legion. Masks and gloves were available to voters as they entered the building, and plexiglass safety shields were in place between voters and some poll workers while votes were cast in the era of the coronavirus pandemic.