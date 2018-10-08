Salmon ladders are on

The salmon ladders at the West Whitlock Salmon Station are on, and the first spawn of the season was tentatively scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 3, but that was contingent on whether or not any salmon had made the trip up the ladders.

Whitlock Bay Salmon Station is located 18 miles northwest of Gettysburg by West Whitlock Recreation Area. The station will be open for tours on Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The fish ladder observation deck is open at any time. Group tours can also be arranged by calling 605-223-7681.