Salmon spawn looks good

South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks reported that the second salmon spawn was conducted at the spawning station at West Whitlock on Oct. 21 with a good showing of female salmon. There were 69 good fish spawned. Since the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 16 until Oct. 21 an additional 34 ripe, 28 green, and 87 male salmon climbed the ladder. A vast majority of the green females did ripen over the weekend. Water temps have continued to cool and are 50 degrees.

The GFP Fisheries is tentatively planning to sort and assess the number of fish for a possible spawn on Friday, Oct. 25, with a possibility of a spawn on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning around 10 a.m.