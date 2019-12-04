Santa Claus is coming to town

There are several opportunities for good girls and boys to see Santa before Christmas.

Santa Claus is making a visit to the Potter County Library on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

Later Saturday evening around 6 p.m., Santa will be at Loitwood Park downtown to help with the GIA tree lighting event.

He will also be at the John Deere dealership at C&B Operations on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5-8 p.m.

Santa also subscribes to the PCNews, so email or send your wish letter by Thursday, Dec. 12 to be published in the paper for Christmas.