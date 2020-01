Sarah G. Hatling, 90 of Gettysburg died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg with Pastor David Otten presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be directed to the Avera Oahe Manor activities department, 700 E. Garfield Ave, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Sarah’s arrangements.