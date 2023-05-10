Sasquatch spotted at SD State Park

In a fun way to get folks out hiking, Sasquatch has been spotted along trails in South Dakota State Parks, and you’ll want to watch for him at West Whitlock State Recreation Area west of Gettysburg.

Hikers who spot the Sasquatch signs can earn prizes for submitting photos to the SDGFP, and hikers are also entered into a drawing to win tickets to a Spearfish Sasquatch baseball game. Begin your bigfoot seeking adventure by visiting the online Trails Are Calling interactive map. Then click on the location icon for the specific trail with the sasquatch trail sign. Check the map often as new trail locations are being added as park managers confirm new sightings in more parks.

The 2023 annual park stickers can be purchased locally at Gettysburg Ace Hardware, Gas N Goodies, Stan’s, Hoven Hardware, and at the resorts at South Whitlock, Bob’s, and West Whitlock. They can also be purchased online at www.campsd.com and at West Whitlock Recreation Area.