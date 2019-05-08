Saturday has 17 rummage sales and many store specials

Saturday is set for the Gettysburg city rummage sale starting at 9 a.m. with 17 places registered on this year’s Chamber of Commerce map, along with several area businesses offering great deals in their stores.

Be sure to check the back page of this week’s issue to find out where to go to get great deals.Also, on the flip side of the map published in the News, you can find some of the items listed at rummage sales. Those sales are designated with a star so they will be easy to find.

Maps are also available at Chamber retail businesses.