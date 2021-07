PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

It was a slow day in downtown Gettysburg, when Commercial Avenue was blocked off for street work on July 10. The only sign of life on the street was the crew working to fill the cracks and seal the road during the maintenance work. The crews blocked streets as they worked in sections throughout town, which made it a challenge to get across the community. The seal gives the roads a black coating that some thought was begging for homecoming whitewash!