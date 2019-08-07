SBDC in Gettysburg Aug. 20

Carla Burns, business consultant with the Small Business Development Center will have office hours in Gettysburg on Tuesday, Aug. 20 starting at 10 a.m.

The SBDC offers confidential business management consulting services free of charge to support potential and existing businesses in South Dakota.

The Center assists clients in developing their business plans, preparing financial projections, or addressing any other issues that small business persons may face. They provide training which helps small businesses become more successful and it exists to support the growth of the regional economy through the creation of new businesses and jobs by supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Interested persons are encouraged to call Burns at (605) 626-2565 to make an appointment for office hours in Gettysburg. She will be located at the Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Development Corporation office located in the 212 Mini Mall.