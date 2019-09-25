SBDC in Gettysburg Oct. 1

The Small Business Development Center will have office hours in Gettysburg on Tuesday, Oct. 1 beginning at 10 a.m. Carla Burns, business consultant with the SBDC will be at the office of the Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Development Corporation in the 212 Mini Mall. Burns is available to work with individuals in starting a new business or improving the operations of an existing business. She covers start-up issues, business planning, marketing, and financial projections, and more. The service is free and confidential, and clients should call Burns at 605-626-3565 to make an appointment. If you have questions but are unable to meet with her on Oct. 1, you are encouraged to call to arrange another time. SBDC is hosted by GROW South Dakota.