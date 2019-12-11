SBDC in town Tuesday

Carla Burns, who is a business consultant with the Small Business Development Center, will be in Gettysburg on Tuesday, Dec. 17. She will have office hours at the Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Development Corporation in the 212 Mini Mall starting at 10 a.m.

She is available to work with individuals interested in starting a new business or improving the operations of their existing business. Her management consulting services cover start-up issues, business planning, marketing, and financial projections. It is a free and confidential service, and appointments may be made with her by calling 605-626-2565 in her Aberdeen office.The SBDC is hosted by GROW South Dakota.