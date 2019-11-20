SBDC office in Gettysburg Nov. 26

The Small Business Development Center will hold office hours in Gettysburg on Tuesday, Nov. 26 starting at 10 a.m.

For those who have questions about starting a business or need help with business management, the SBDC may be able to help.

Business Consultant Carla Burns will be at the Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Development Corporation at the 212 Mini Mall on that day to provide free support for both existing or potential businesses. To learn more about receiving business help contact Burns at 605-626-2565 to schedule an appointment.