Schatz resigns from school board, Goebel appointed

September 13, 2021
September 2021-1
The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Chad Rausch, Daryn Zeigler, Kelsey Fischer, Paul Kellogg and Andy Mikkelsen. Absent: Mark Schatz and Kyle Kusser. Also present were the following: Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith and Barb Everson.
Board President Chad Rausch called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Open Forum: None
Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to approve the agenda with the following additions: Appoint Delegate for Delegate Assembly and an additional Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 and Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Fischer to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the August 9, 2021 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the September 10, 2021 claims; recognize there were no new conflict of interest disclosures and approve and declare obsolete the surplus items. A complete list of surplus items is on file in the business office. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
GENERAL FUND
2080 MEDIA INC. – 3,000.00, Pixolot Subscr
ABO SCHOOLS – 400.00, 2021-22 YTC dues
ACCESS SYSTEMS – 168.04, School Ofc copier/printer supplies
ALPHACARD – 418.55, Key cards
AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS – 48.00, MS/chairmat
ARAMARK – 85.62, Aug svcs
ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD – 373.50, ½ Board member wkshp & new Board president training
AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE – 101.00, Bus driver/drug testing
B&R BAUER, INC. – 375.00, FB field sprinklers rpr
CAPITAL JOURNAL – 275.00, Fiscal adv.
CENTRAL AREA BUSINESS OFFICIALS – 60.00, Business Mgr dues
CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 945.77 HS/Tech/Elem/Cust/AD/AG/Fiscal supplies
CITY OF GETTYSBURG – 1,376.93, Water
CORRALES, DESEREE’ – 108.72, MS/Prof. svcs
DAHLQUIST, VALERIE – 210.00, Reim cost of ENL class
DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY – 308.21, Ag/Tech/AD/Cust supplies
DUPRIS, JAMIE – 2,483.25, Reim early childhood classes
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS – 345.00, Thermal cam lease
EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES- 325.00, Ag/AET subscr.
FAULKTON SCHOOL DIST 24-2 – 300.00, 2021-22 CSDC dues
FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE – 738.40, Rprs to minibus #6 for inspection
G & R CONTROLS – 9,472.18, Maint & rprs on univents/HVAC rpr/Maint agreement boilers/HVAC
G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST- 2,471.10
DCI – 259.50, Background checks A. Aspelin, K.Smith, K.Thorsen, S.Cordell, S. Sn Snedeker, S.Shaw
Chip Sundberg – 35.00, Reimb NFHS course
Dollar General – 24.32, Summer school/AD supplies
Post Office – 550.00, Postage
John Hettic – 125.00, FB Official
Tanner Jondahl – 209.00, FB Official/mileage
Clay Nelson – 125.00, FB Official
Dave Planteen – 161.12, FB Official/mileage
Matt Rohrbach – 125.00, FB Official
CCASD – 60.00, Fall School Counselor Worshop
Mobridge High School – 30.00, Cross Country Entry Fee
Brandon Kusler – 125.00, FB Official
Josh Steinwandt – 125.00, FB Official
Mark Uhlich – 143.48, FB Official/mileage
Marty Weismantel – 227.48, FB Official/mileage
Scott Witlock – 125.00, FB Official
Div.of Motor Vehicles – 21.20, New Bus License/Plates
GAS’N GOODIES – 607.43, School vehicle gas
GETTYSBURG INN & SUITES – 69.00, Lodging/inservice speaker
GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES – 400.00, Monthly networking svcs
HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC. – 240.00, Aug svcs
HEIEN, TRICIA – 121.50, Reim coaching mbrship/classes
HUB INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN STATES – 1,006.00, Add’l insurance on new bus
IMAGINE LEARNING, INC. – 198.00, Annual student license-language/literacy
INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, LLC – 1,898.82, Fiscal/Cust/Art/ESSER 2,/ Elem/Lib supplies
JOSTENS, INC. – 3,565.92, 2020-21 yearbooks
LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS – 310.48, Elem/HS/AG/FACS/Open house supplies
LARSON, KATIE – 100.00, Promethean training
MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR – 1,109.00, Cust supplies
MIDWEST FIRE & SAFETY – 1,065.50, Cust/fire ext. & kitchen inspectio
MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES – 4,140.90, Electricity/Nat. gas
NETOP TECH, INC. – 1,021.20, Chromebook monitoring system
NEW CREATIONS – 79.58, Signature stamp/Activity passes
O’CONNOR COMPANY – 4,552.84, HVAC filters/Esser 2
PETTY CASH – 45.15, Postage
PLANBOOKEDU LLC – 19.00, Add’l license
POTTER COUNTY NEWS – 452.45, Fiscal printing
REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC – 96.98, Elem supplies
RURAL HEALTH CARE, INC. – 298.00, Bus driver physicals
SALTSMAN, CHRISTY – 39.19, Reim classroom supplies
SCHLACHTER LUMBER – 209.29, Bus Barn electricity/cust supplies
SCHOLASTIC INC. – 349.64, MS subscription/Elem add’l
SDACTE – 587.0, Ag dues/registration
STANLEY’S, INC. – 223.47, Bus diesel
TRUE VALUE HARDWARE – 12.36, AD supplies
VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC. – 372.69, Communications
VOWAC PUBLISHING COMPANY – 394.24, Workbooks
WAGER, SHANE – 2,183.00, Sept. tech svcs
WEIDLICH, LORALYN – 24.74, Reim for MS supplies
WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. – 650.67, Repairs to pipes/drains/sinks
ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING – 169.13, Cooler/AC rprs
CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND
ACCESS SYSTEMS – 505.81, Copier/printer leases
BSN SPORTS LLC – 896.10, VB jerseys
CDW GOVERNMENT INC. – 1,254.00, Chromebook licenses
GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES – 2,548.00, InFocus JTouch whiteboard
MCGRAW HILL LLC – 2,153.07, Gr K math series books
WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. – 9,237.00, Touchless fixtures/elementary
SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND
ACCESS SYSTEMS – 26.00, SpEd printer leases/copies
AUTISM BEHAVIORAL CONSULTING, LLC – 1,920.64, Prof. svcs
AVERA GETTYSBURG – 700.00, OT svcs/July
BHSSC – 2,000.00, SpEd paraprof. Training
LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS – 3.96, SpEd supplies
WILLIAMS, JULIE – 115.00, SpEd mileage/CPI training
FOOD SERVICE FUND
BROWN, BROOKE – 43.75, Refund lunch money
CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES – 89.42, Kitchen supplies
DECKER, KARI – 143.00, Refund lunch money
ROBBENNOLT, RENA – 280.00, Refund lunch money
SUNDBERG, DUANE – 200.00, Refund lunch money
August Financial Statement
Building items were discussed. There was a leak in the wrestling room that has been fixed. Snow & Associates will be helping with our asbestos plan. Checking the elementary pipes was discussed. Andy will check into heating alternatives and report back to the board.
For the Back to School plan, Mr. Sundberg discussed the athletic and co-op plans.
Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to accept, with regrets, the resignation letter from board member Mark Schatz. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Fischer to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:49 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Board President Rausch declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:55 p.m.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to appoint Andrea Goebel as the board member to replace Mark Schatz. All present voted aye. Motion carried. She is appointed through June 30, 2022. In April 2022 there will be an election for the remaining 1 year on Schatz’s term.
Motion by Zeigler, second by Fischer to approve the hiring of JoLinda Brown as fill in- and training secretary $13.59/hr; Kim Thorsen, Part-time para-professional $13.00/hr; Sandra Cordell, para-professional $13.00/hr; and Stephanie Snedeker, school secretary $14.00/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to approve a journalism contract for Molly McRoberts for $3400/year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Fischer, second by Kellogg to approve Samantha Shaw, co-MS VB coach $1,043.56 and Trisha Ahlemeier, co-MS VB coach, $1,043.56. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to approve the 2nd reading of JDCDE & JHCDE-E(1). All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Fischer reported on the playground rubber chips. She has received estimates from 2 companies. She has donations from the DJ Foundation and GIA and the Fire Department is willing to furnish labor. She is waiting to hear from other foundations. Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to order the rubber chips as it is time sensitive so we can get them in before winter. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Fischer to pay substitute teachers an additional $10/day if they sub in the SPED department. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to approve the calendar change of October 15th, dismiss at 12;50 for football game(previously a Professional Development ½ day) and October 22, dismiss at 12:50 PM for staff professional development. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Fischer to approve the 2021-2022 Budget and to set the following levies: General Fund (set by the State) AG $1.409, OO $3.153, OTH $6.525; SPED $1.00(max $1.67); CO $300,000 (max $772,539) and New School Bond $450,000. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
The following changes are changes from the published budget to the final budget:
APPROPRIATIONS
GENERAL FUND FROM TO
Elementary 433,143 471,350
Middle School 198,052 204,199
Secondary 490,688 513,541
Educational Media 61,528 64,528
Board of Education 27,868 27,768
Executive Admin 60,571 60,646
Office of Principal 186,523 189,933
Fiscal Services 107,114 107,154
Operation of Plant 303,966 308,967
Pupil Transportation 37,419 38,425
Combined CoCurricular Activities 77,208 74,961
Net Change Increase of $77,392
MEANS OF FINANCE
ESSER 3 0 45,462
Transfer from CO 126,344 158,274
Net Change Increase of $77,392
APPROPRIATIONS
CO FUND
Elementary 33,075 32,855
Secondary 49,496 52,044
Construction Improvements 10,000 0
Operation of Plant 48,437 58,437
Transfer to General Fund 126,344 158,274
Reserved for Future use 89,204 51,846
Net change decrease of $3,100
MEANS OF FINANCE
Co-op Revenue 4,100 1,000
Net change decrease of $3,100
APPROPRIATIONS
SPED FUND
SPED programs 399,906 390,971
Net change decrease of $8,935
MEANS OF FINANCE
Local Reserve 99,469 90,535
Net change decrease of $8,935
APPROPRIATIONS
ENTERPRISE FUND
Afterschool program 3,095 6,000
Net change increase of $2,905
MEANS OF FINANCE
Afterschool fund reserve 3,095 0
ESSER 3 0 6,000
Net change increase of $2,905
Business Manager Everson reported that the Booster Club has donated $4,450 to pay for the HUDL subscription this year. She also reported that Stans and Gas & Goodies both gave us a $300 credit towards our bill with them. The school received a donation from the Mary Ann Foundation of $250 that was put in the student assistance fund. She also reported that she heard back from Great Western Bank regarding options for banking there, and that they are currently not accepting any new public funds, so our banking will stay with Bank of the West.
Principal Smith gave a thanks to staff and especially to JoLinda Brown for help getting school started. She announced the Freshman Impact program for Wednesday is postponed. School report cards are out next week. She reported on the Homecoming schedule and upcoming events. We currently have an enrollment of 228. She reported on students in dual credit and DDN classes.
Superintendent Sundberg thanked the sponsors and volunteers for their work on the Freshmen impact program. He stated that the program would hopefully be done next spring or fall. Discussion was held on our website and keeping it updated.
Moton by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to appoint Andy Mikkelsen as delegate for the Delegate Assembly. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Zeigler, second by Fischer to adjourn for Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 and Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 8:35 p.m.. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Board President Rausch declared the Board back in session at 8:54 p.m..
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 12th at 7:30 p.m.
Motion by Zeigler, second by Kellogg to adjourn the meeting at 8:56 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Barbara Everson, Business Manager
Chad Rausch, Board President
