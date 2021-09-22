Schatz resigns from school board, Goebel appointed

September 13, 2021

September 2021-1

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Chad Rausch, Daryn Zeigler, Kelsey Fischer, Paul Kellogg and Andy Mikkelsen. Absent: Mark Schatz and Kyle Kusser. Also present were the following: Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith and Barb Everson.

Board President Chad Rausch called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to approve the agenda with the following additions: Appoint Delegate for Delegate Assembly and an additional Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 and Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Fischer to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the August 9, 2021 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the September 10, 2021 claims; recognize there were no new conflict of interest disclosures and approve and declare obsolete the surplus items. A complete list of surplus items is on file in the business office. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

September 2021 Claims

In order of VENDOR, AMOUNT

& DESCRIPTION:

GENERAL FUND

2080 MEDIA INC. – 3,000.00, Pixolot Subscr

ABO SCHOOLS – 400.00, 2021-22 YTC dues

ACCESS SYSTEMS – 168.04, School Ofc copier/printer supplies

ALPHACARD – 418.55, Key cards

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS – 48.00, MS/chairmat

ARAMARK – 85.62, Aug svcs

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD – 373.50, ½ Board member wkshp & new Board president training

AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE – 101.00, Bus driver/drug testing

B&R BAUER, INC. – 375.00, FB field sprinklers rpr

CAPITAL JOURNAL – 275.00, Fiscal adv.

CENTRAL AREA BUSINESS OFFICIALS – 60.00, Business Mgr dues

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 945.77 HS/Tech/Elem/Cust/AD/AG/Fiscal supplies

CITY OF GETTYSBURG – 1,376.93, Water

CORRALES, DESEREE’ – 108.72, MS/Prof. svcs

DAHLQUIST, VALERIE – 210.00, Reim cost of ENL class

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY – 308.21, Ag/Tech/AD/Cust supplies

DUPRIS, JAMIE – 2,483.25, Reim early childhood classes

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS – 345.00, Thermal cam lease

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES- 325.00, Ag/AET subscr.

FAULKTON SCHOOL DIST 24-2 – 300.00, 2021-22 CSDC dues

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE – 738.40, Rprs to minibus #6 for inspection

G & R CONTROLS – 9,472.18, Maint & rprs on univents/HVAC rpr/Maint agreement boilers/HVAC

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST- 2,471.10

DCI – 259.50, Background checks A. Aspelin, K.Smith, K.Thorsen, S.Cordell, S. Sn Snedeker, S.Shaw

Chip Sundberg – 35.00, Reimb NFHS course

Dollar General – 24.32, Summer school/AD supplies

Post Office – 550.00, Postage

John Hettic – 125.00, FB Official

Tanner Jondahl – 209.00, FB Official/mileage

Clay Nelson – 125.00, FB Official

Dave Planteen – 161.12, FB Official/mileage

Matt Rohrbach – 125.00, FB Official

CCASD – 60.00, Fall School Counselor Worshop

Mobridge High School – 30.00, Cross Country Entry Fee

Brandon Kusler – 125.00, FB Official

Josh Steinwandt – 125.00, FB Official

Mark Uhlich – 143.48, FB Official/mileage

Marty Weismantel – 227.48, FB Official/mileage

Scott Witlock – 125.00, FB Official

Div.of Motor Vehicles – 21.20, New Bus License/Plates

GAS’N GOODIES – 607.43, School vehicle gas

GETTYSBURG INN & SUITES – 69.00, Lodging/inservice speaker

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES – 400.00, Monthly networking svcs

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC. – 240.00, Aug svcs

HEIEN, TRICIA – 121.50, Reim coaching mbrship/classes

HUB INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN STATES – 1,006.00, Add’l insurance on new bus

IMAGINE LEARNING, INC. – 198.00, Annual student license-language/literacy

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, LLC – 1,898.82, Fiscal/Cust/Art/ESSER 2,/ Elem/Lib supplies

JOSTENS, INC. – 3,565.92, 2020-21 yearbooks

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS – 310.48, Elem/HS/AG/FACS/Open house supplies

LARSON, KATIE – 100.00, Promethean training

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR – 1,109.00, Cust supplies

MIDWEST FIRE & SAFETY – 1,065.50, Cust/fire ext. & kitchen inspectio

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES – 4,140.90, Electricity/Nat. gas

NETOP TECH, INC. – 1,021.20, Chromebook monitoring system

NEW CREATIONS – 79.58, Signature stamp/Activity passes

O’CONNOR COMPANY – 4,552.84, HVAC filters/Esser 2

PETTY CASH – 45.15, Postage

PLANBOOKEDU LLC – 19.00, Add’l license

POTTER COUNTY NEWS – 452.45, Fiscal printing

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC – 96.98, Elem supplies

RURAL HEALTH CARE, INC. – 298.00, Bus driver physicals

SALTSMAN, CHRISTY – 39.19, Reim classroom supplies

SCHLACHTER LUMBER – 209.29, Bus Barn electricity/cust supplies

SCHOLASTIC INC. – 349.64, MS subscription/Elem add’l

SDACTE – 587.0, Ag dues/registration

STANLEY’S, INC. – 223.47, Bus diesel

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE – 12.36, AD supplies

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC. – 372.69, Communications

VOWAC PUBLISHING COMPANY – 394.24, Workbooks

WAGER, SHANE – 2,183.00, Sept. tech svcs

WEIDLICH, LORALYN – 24.74, Reim for MS supplies

WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. – 650.67, Repairs to pipes/drains/sinks

ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING – 169.13, Cooler/AC rprs

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS – 505.81, Copier/printer leases

BSN SPORTS LLC – 896.10, VB jerseys

CDW GOVERNMENT INC. – 1,254.00, Chromebook licenses

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES – 2,548.00, InFocus JTouch whiteboard

MCGRAW HILL LLC – 2,153.07, Gr K math series books

WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. – 9,237.00, Touchless fixtures/elementary

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS – 26.00, SpEd printer leases/copies

AUTISM BEHAVIORAL CONSULTING, LLC – 1,920.64, Prof. svcs

AVERA GETTYSBURG – 700.00, OT svcs/July

BHSSC – 2,000.00, SpEd paraprof. Training

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS – 3.96, SpEd supplies

WILLIAMS, JULIE – 115.00, SpEd mileage/CPI training

FOOD SERVICE FUND

BROWN, BROOKE – 43.75, Refund lunch money

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES – 89.42, Kitchen supplies

DECKER, KARI – 143.00, Refund lunch money

ROBBENNOLT, RENA – 280.00, Refund lunch money

SUNDBERG, DUANE – 200.00, Refund lunch money

August Financial Statement

Building items were discussed. There was a leak in the wrestling room that has been fixed. Snow & Associates will be helping with our asbestos plan. Checking the elementary pipes was discussed. Andy will check into heating alternatives and report back to the board.

For the Back to School plan, Mr. Sundberg discussed the athletic and co-op plans.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to accept, with regrets, the resignation letter from board member Mark Schatz. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Fischer to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:49 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Rausch declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:55 p.m.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to appoint Andrea Goebel as the board member to replace Mark Schatz. All present voted aye. Motion carried. She is appointed through June 30, 2022. In April 2022 there will be an election for the remaining 1 year on Schatz’s term.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Fischer to approve the hiring of JoLinda Brown as fill in- and training secretary $13.59/hr; Kim Thorsen, Part-time para-professional $13.00/hr; Sandra Cordell, para-professional $13.00/hr; and Stephanie Snedeker, school secretary $14.00/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to approve a journalism contract for Molly McRoberts for $3400/year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Fischer, second by Kellogg to approve Samantha Shaw, co-MS VB coach $1,043.56 and Trisha Ahlemeier, co-MS VB coach, $1,043.56. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to approve the 2nd reading of JDCDE & JHCDE-E(1). All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Fischer reported on the playground rubber chips. She has received estimates from 2 companies. She has donations from the DJ Foundation and GIA and the Fire Department is willing to furnish labor. She is waiting to hear from other foundations. Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to order the rubber chips as it is time sensitive so we can get them in before winter. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Fischer to pay substitute teachers an additional $10/day if they sub in the SPED department. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to approve the calendar change of October 15th, dismiss at 12;50 for football game(previously a Professional Development ½ day) and October 22, dismiss at 12:50 PM for staff professional development. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Fischer to approve the 2021-2022 Budget and to set the following levies: General Fund (set by the State) AG $1.409, OO $3.153, OTH $6.525; SPED $1.00(max $1.67); CO $300,000 (max $772,539) and New School Bond $450,000. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The following changes are changes from the published budget to the final budget:

APPROPRIATIONS

GENERAL FUND FROM TO

Elementary 433,143 471,350

Middle School 198,052 204,199

Secondary 490,688 513,541

Educational Media 61,528 64,528

Board of Education 27,868 27,768

Executive Admin 60,571 60,646

Office of Principal 186,523 189,933

Fiscal Services 107,114 107,154

Operation of Plant 303,966 308,967

Pupil Transportation 37,419 38,425

Combined CoCurricular Activities 77,208 74,961

Net Change Increase of $77,392

MEANS OF FINANCE

ESSER 3 0 45,462

Transfer from CO 126,344 158,274

Net Change Increase of $77,392

APPROPRIATIONS

CO FUND

Elementary 33,075 32,855

Secondary 49,496 52,044

Construction Improvements 10,000 0

Operation of Plant 48,437 58,437

Transfer to General Fund 126,344 158,274

Reserved for Future use 89,204 51,846

Net change decrease of $3,100

MEANS OF FINANCE

Co-op Revenue 4,100 1,000

Net change decrease of $3,100

APPROPRIATIONS

SPED FUND

SPED programs 399,906 390,971

Net change decrease of $8,935

MEANS OF FINANCE

Local Reserve 99,469 90,535

Net change decrease of $8,935

APPROPRIATIONS

ENTERPRISE FUND

Afterschool program 3,095 6,000

Net change increase of $2,905

MEANS OF FINANCE

Afterschool fund reserve 3,095 0

ESSER 3 0 6,000

Net change increase of $2,905

Business Manager Everson reported that the Booster Club has donated $4,450 to pay for the HUDL subscription this year. She also reported that Stans and Gas & Goodies both gave us a $300 credit towards our bill with them. The school received a donation from the Mary Ann Foundation of $250 that was put in the student assistance fund. She also reported that she heard back from Great Western Bank regarding options for banking there, and that they are currently not accepting any new public funds, so our banking will stay with Bank of the West.

Principal Smith gave a thanks to staff and especially to JoLinda Brown for help getting school started. She announced the Freshman Impact program for Wednesday is postponed. School report cards are out next week. She reported on the Homecoming schedule and upcoming events. We currently have an enrollment of 228. She reported on students in dual credit and DDN classes.

Superintendent Sundberg thanked the sponsors and volunteers for their work on the Freshmen impact program. He stated that the program would hopefully be done next spring or fall. Discussion was held on our website and keeping it updated.

Moton by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to appoint Andy Mikkelsen as delegate for the Delegate Assembly. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Fischer to adjourn for Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 and Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 8:35 p.m.. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Rausch declared the Board back in session at 8:54 p.m..

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 12th at 7:30 p.m.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Kellogg to adjourn the meeting at 8:56 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Chad Rausch, Board President

Published once at the total approximate cost of $198.26.

-092321