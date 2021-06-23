School accepting bus bids

The Gettysburg School District is accepting sealed bids for a new 2022 diesel powered, with hydraulic brakes, an automatic transmission in a conventional 59 passenger school bus. The bidder is to attach manufacturer’s literature describing the entire bus specifications, and warranties included with the submitted bid.

Bidder must certify that the general specifications comply with State and National Minimum Standards for School Buses.

The winning bidder will deliver the bus to the school and the Certificate of Origin/Title must be delivered one month after delivery.

Bids should be sent to the Business office in an envelope marked Gettysburg School Bus Bid across the seal. The address is Gettysburg School District, 100 East King Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442. Contact the school if you have any questions.

Bids will be opened on July 8, 2021, at 3:00 PM in the business office. Board action will take place at the next regular Board Meeting on July 12, 2021.

The Gettysburg School District reserves the right to accept, or reject, any or all bids.

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $24.08.

-062421-070121