School board earns Bronze Level Board Award

October 12, 2021

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following:

Chad Rausch, Daryn Zeigler, Kelsey Fischer, Andrea Goebel, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser and Andy Mikkelsen. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson, Caylee Sorum and Jamie Dupris.

Board President Chad Rausch called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: None

Correspondence: A thank you was read from Sara Wuttke and family.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the September 13, 2021 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the October 8, 2021 claims; recognize there were no new conflict of interest disclosures; and declare obsolete the surplus item. A complete list of surplus items is on file in the business office. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

October 8, 2021 Claims

In order of: VENDOR, AMOUNT and DESCRIPTION:

GENERAL FUND:

ABERDEEN AWARDS 56.00 XC plaques/Battler Invite

ACCESS SYSTEMS 193.19 Printer/copier charges Aug/Sept

AHLEMEIER, TRISHA 244.95 Reim classroom supplies

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP/RIDDELL 66.08 FB supplies

ARAMARK 191.26 Sept svcs

ASSENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 345.00 Thermal camera lease

BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. 154.23 Music license FY22

BSN SPORTS LLC 252.50 VB shorts

CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,059.00 Cust/disinfectant

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 1,195.74 Tech/504/Ag/Title1,Cust Elem/licenses

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 1,796.92 Water

DAHLQUIST, VALERIE 72.22 Mileage to EL wkshp

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 355.55 Ag/Covid/Cust supplies

DECKER REPAIR & WELDING, LLC 1,087.66 Ag/iron

DOLLAR GENERAL 32.75 Elem/Ag/HS/Cust supplies

DOWNIE’S PIANO TUNING & REPAIR 600.00 Tune 4 pianos

EVERSON, BARBARA 97.94 Reim travel

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE 331.32 Minibus 5/inspection & rprs

G & R CONTROLS 518.67 Rrp pumps

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 2,541.62

Ipswich High School 45.00 CC Entry Fee

Dollar General 144.77 Ag/FACS/Open house supplies

SDSSA 185.00 Supt conf regis

Mark Uhlich 113.48 VB official/mileage

Bryan Zahn 147.09 VB official/mileage

SD FCCLA 600.00 Fall Leadership entry fee

Dan Nikolas 179.00 VB official/mileage

Gary Weismantel 147.08 VB official/mileage

Casey Hutmacher 225.80 FB official/mileage

Darby Klein 125.00 FB official

Kurt Kelsey 125.00 FB official

Tim Pringle 125.00 FB official

Faulkton High School 35.00 CC entry fee

Miller High School 50.00 CC entry fee

Terry Keller 145.40 VB official/mileage

Todd Sandal 119.00 VB official

Highmore Action Club 30.00 CC entry fee

GARY SNOW & ASSOCIATES, INC. 1,150.00 Asbestos inspection & assessment

GAS’N GOODIES 1,238.64 Gas

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 400.00 Monthly networking svc

HAUFF 481.70 FB replacement jerseys

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Sept svcs

HOBERT, APRIL 70.00 Reim MSBBB classes

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, LLC 2,250.20 Cust/COVID/Elem/MS supplies

IXL LEARNING 3,284.00 FY22 site license

LAMINATING & BINDING SOLUTIONS, 128.46 Elem Lib/laminating film

LANGER’S 148.87 HS/FACS/FB supplies

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 721.16 Cust/weed killer

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 4,419.34 Electricity/Natural gas

MUD HOLE CUSTOM TACKLE, INC. 399.01 Ag/Rod kit

NEW CREATIONS 128.00 Lunch receipt books

PETTY CASH 33.15 Postage

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 272.06 Fiscal adv/printing

RURAL HEALTH CARE, INC. 149.00 Bus driver physical

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 169.83 Bus barn elec/Aug & Sept

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 18.39 HS Sci supplies

SHAW, SAMANTHA 110.00 Reim classes/

SMITH, VERNON 405.00 Reimb classes and coaches memberships

STANLEY’S, INC. 926.09

TRAINING ROOM INC 1,286.23 BB scorebooks/FB/AD supplies

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 42.98 Cust supplies

VARSITY SPIRIT 900.00 Cheer uniforms/partial

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 398.11 Communications

VOWAC PUBLISHING COMPANY 62.75 Elem add’l workbooks

WAGER, SHANE 2,243.00 Reim tech supplies/Oct tech svcs

WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. 521.35 Rpr drain/CC porta-potty rent

ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING, 212.58 Rpr walk-in cooler/Elem lib A/C

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND:

ACCESS SYSTEMS 52.02 Copier/printer leases

ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 338.19 HS Lib books

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, LLC 1,480.91 Vacuum cleaners(3)

GLOBAL INDUSTRIES 540.96 Hot Dog roller grill(concessions)

THE LIBRARY STORE 2,268.89 Elem Library shelving

MCGRAW HILL LLC 1,683.18 Elem Math series partial

ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING, 4,851.80 Kitchen refrigerator

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND:

ACCESS SYSTEMS 121.29 SPED printer leases/copies

AVERA GETTYSBURG 945.00 PT/OT svcs-August

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 39.99 SPED supplies

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE 260.00 Credit recovery class

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 84.00

Emily Bicek 84.00 Reimb mileage

WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 3,529.00 Psychological svcs

FOOD SERVICE FUND:

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Sept svcs

DRIVERS ED/AFTERSCHOOL/ICU

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 12.99 ASP snacks

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 17.18 ASP snacks

See Financial Statement above

Mikkelsen is working on heating solutions for the elementary building. The sidewalk along the gym was discussed. The playground project of rubber chips has been fully funded with generous donations from the following: GIA $3000, DJ Foundation $5000, Gettysburg Area Community Foundation $2,653.02 and Maas Foundation $10,000. The Fire Department is generously donating their time/labor to remove the wood chips and install the rubber chips.

Motion by Kusser, second by Fischer to approve changes made to the Back to School Plan and the American Rescue Plan. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson gave new Board Member Andrea Goebel her oath of office. Her term ends on June 30, 2022, and at that time the final one year of Mark Schatz’s term will be up for election.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to appoint Goebel to the Building & Grounds and Sports Coop committees. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Fischer, second by Kusser to approve the Sports Coop Handbook. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Kusser to award the bid for the 2001 BlueBird bus to Keith Kaup for $2,285.00. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Mrs. Wendy Smith was not in attendance as she was in Pierre where the Blue Ribbon Schools were recognized. Her administrative report was sent to the board members and contained the following information: Concession stand water was discussed along with previous and upcoming events. Thanks to the Youth Center and Booster club for breakfast during Homecoming week for the MS/HS students. Homecoming was a success. Secretary of Education, Tiffany Sanderson will visit the school on October 28th as she is visiting all the 2021 Blue Ribbon schools. We will have an assembly and Mrs. Smith will get more information out in the next week. Christy Saltsman and Mrs. Smith will be attending the National Blue Ribbon convention at National Harbor from Nov 4 to the 7th. The Board felt this was a valuable and reasonable expense for them. The Booster Club is purchasing additional equipment to tie into the hudl cameras to continue the live.ticket live-streaming. The 20-21 Public Report Card will be released on Oct. 14th.

Business Manager Everson reported that our school board received the Bronze Level Board Award from ASBSD recognizing the board for their dedication to leadership along with board development and training. She stated that she wrote an equipment grant to CANS for Food Service for a new double convection oven. We will find out in December if we receive it. She reported on the bus shortage nationwide and the time-frame in getting one in the future. We need to replace the mini-split air conditioner in the Elementary library and will need new equipment for our walk in cooler in the kitchen. The yearly audit is scheduled for later this month.

Mr. Sundberg reported that we will have early releases the next two Fridays—one for the Sully Buttes football game and one for professional development. The fall seasons are coming to a close. He reported on COVID numbers in the county. The 4th and 5th grades will be going to the salmon station. Negotiations training with ASBSD was discussed.

The next meeting is scheduled for November 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Kellogg to adjourn at 8:07 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Chad Rausch, Board President

-102121