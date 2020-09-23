School board holds monthly meeting

September 14, 2020
August 2020-1
The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following:
Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch, Daryn Zeigler and Kyle Kusser via telephone. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel, and Caylee Sorum.
The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM.
Open Forum: None
Motion by Rausch, second by Kellogg approve the agenda with the following addition: Add Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 and Accept Roof Bid. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the August 10, 2020 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the September 10, 2020 Claims and approve the new Conflict of Interest disclosure from Chip Sundberg. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried. Schatz recognizes that he has a conflict of interest with the claim to Schatz Electric, and his aye vote does not include that claim.
SEPTEMBER CLAIMS
In order of VENDOR, AMOUNT, and DESCRIPTION.
GENERAL FUND:
ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP – 1,849.87 – FB helmets(5)
AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS – 384.00 – Chairmats(8)
AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. – 84.87 – Cust supplies
ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD – 300.00 – Convention regis
B&R TRUCK REPAIR, LLC – 595.1 – Replace battery in bus #1
B.E. PUBLISHING – 791.12 – Online keyboarding license/K-5
CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY COM – 28.4 – Science chemicals
CENGAGE LEARNING – 320.00 – Accounting wkbk access codes
CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION – 3,085.25 – Supplies/COVID supplies
CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES – 4,497.20 – COVID supplies, Elem/HS/Lib/Tech/Pupil trans supplies
CITY OF GETTYSBURG – 1,374.51 – Water
CPM EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM – 149.32 – MS math supplies
DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY – 491.94 – Cust supplies/COVID supplies
DECKER REPAIR & WELDING, LLC – 179.30 – Ag/iron & cutting
DEMCO – 480.13 – Elem Lib supplies
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 725.55 – COVID(Thermalscanner), copies&supplies
EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES – 325.00 – Ag/AET subscr
FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE – 234.00 – Bus inspections(4)
G & R CONTROLS – 1,958.00 – FY21 maint.boilers & HVAC
G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST – 160.56
Lanae Spargur – 70.00 – Reimb VB coaching classes
Mobridge HS – 30.00 – CC Entry Fee
DCI – 43.25 – Background check K.Kaup
Dollar General – 17.31 – Supplies
GAS’N GOODIES – 538.33 – School vehicle & mower fuel
GIMBEL, LEXY – 11.24 – Reim ofc supplies
GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES – 345.00 – Monthly networking fee
GUNDERSON CONSTRUCTION – 469.71 – Labor,materials for plexiglass dividers
H2I GROUP – 35,000.00 – Refinish gym floor(insurance pd)
HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC – 240.00 -Aug svcs
HEGSTROM, RANDY – 290.00 – Pest control
HUD – 900.00 – FB subscr
NTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER – 98.40 – Batteries
JOSTENS, INC – 3,426.50 – 2019-2020 yearbooks
LAMINATOR.COM – 139.32 – Elem Lib/laminating film
LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS – 13.84 – Elem/Ag supplies
MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. – 149.00 – Ag cylinder lease
MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR – 2,983.45 – Custodial Supplies/COVID supplies
MOBRIDGE/POLLOCK SCHOOL DISTRICT – 100.00 – 2020-21 CSDC dues
MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES – 4,559.91 – Electricity/Natural gas
POTTER COUNTY NEW – 420.18 – Fiscal adv/printing
REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC – 124.75 – Elem supplies
RURAL HEALTH CARE, INC. – 618. – Bus driver physicals
SAFEGUARD BUSINESS SYSTEMS – 59.2 – Fiscal supplies
SAVVAS LEARNING CO. LLC – 4,677.41 – Elem math wkbooks,supplies/online subscription
SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC – 72.25 – Cust/replace switch in old gym
SCHLACHTER LUMBER – 313.80 – COVID supplies
SCHOLASTIC INC – 1,483.38 – Elem/MS subscriptions
SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC – 2,000.24 – Elem/Band/Fiscal/HS/Office supplies
TAYLOR MUSIC – 135.9 – COVID/Wind instrument try-out kits(4)
TIME FOR KIDS – 113.85 – Gr 2 subscr
TRAINING ROOM INC – 309.68 – AD/COVID supplies
TRUE VALUE HARDWAR – 127.2 – Cust/COVID supplies
VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC – 374.67 – Communications
WAGER, SHANE – 2,090.00 – Sept tech svcs
WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. – 226.00 – Plumbing rprs
CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND:
CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES – 181.07 – Textbooks/Lib book
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 474.6 – Copier/printer leases
HADAR MFG, INC. – 255.00 – FB blocking sled pad
JENSEN ROCK & SAND INC. – 15,464.88 – Chip seal west parking lot
MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION – 30,399.62 – Elem Reading Series
SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC – 551.68 – K wobble stools(8)
ZACHER, JAMI – 1,995.00 – COVID/Disinfecting fogging machine
SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND:
AVERA GETTYSBURG – 332.50 – PT/ OT svcs
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 58.42 – SpEd printer leases/copies
INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER – 24.60 – Batteries
SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC – 791.24 – SPED supplies/table
WESTERN PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES – 60.50 – Speech/CASL forms
August 2020 Finance Statement
See chart
LEC has finished the repair work inside the band room. Repair to the new gym room was discussed.
Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to accept the bid of Enterprise Sales Company for the repair of the old gym roof for $120,000.
Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
The Back to School plan was discussed at length. Motion by Rausch, second by Mikkelsen to approve the Back to School plan with the noted changes along with the addition of the Essential Worker designation for all staff. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the volunteer Sentinel program. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Zeigler, second by Kellogg to approve Open Enrollment 2020-21 1. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Home School applications 2020-21 3-14 were acknowledged.
September 2020-3
Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to approve the resignation, with regrets, from Jason Johnson, Head Custodian. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:59 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:13 PM.
Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to approve hiring Josh Cordell, Head Custodian, $15.00/hr, Nicole Enos, Custodian $12.00/hr and Dave Otten, Bus Driver at bus driver rates. It was also decided to advertise for a part-time custodian 12-15 hrs per week. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve Kay Kaup, Cheer Coach, $726.47 and Michael Schlachter, Head Wrestling Coach, $3,747.06. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to approve Shiann Haupert as Volunteer Coach for the volleyball program. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the Fresh Fruit/Vegetable program funds and start the program. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 9:25 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 10:36 PM.
Setting Mill Levies and approving the budget will be tabled until the 9-15-20 meeting and added to that agenda.
Business Manager Everson reported that the Thermascan is now installed and running. It will be mounted on the wall when all the equipment is available for that. She discussed the Trump Payroll tax order and the Cares Act Leave. We should receive $112,000 in CRF funding. She has a zoom meeting tomorrow for more guidance on this money. Our Audit is scheduled for October 8-9th.
Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed plans for Hoven’s homecoming as well as our homecoming schedule. She reported on the 1st early release and what is planned for the one on Friday. She reported that school is going well.
Mr. Sundberg reported that there will be 100 flu shots for students on October 8th. There will be a mental health presentation on October 9th for staff—this will be paid for by a grant that the school will be receiving. Booster Club is paying $2500 for the Pixellot camera system and also purchasing the HUDL system for our sports programs. He discussed board training and he will send board members possible dates.
The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for October 12, 2020 at 7:30 PM.
Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn the meeting at 10:52 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.
Barbara Everson, Business Manager
Brian Robbennolt, Board President
Published once at the total approximate cost of $166.27.
-092420
