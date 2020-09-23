School board holds monthly meeting

September 14, 2020

August 2020-1

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following:

Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch, Daryn Zeigler and Kyle Kusser via telephone. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel, and Caylee Sorum.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Rausch, second by Kellogg approve the agenda with the following addition: Add Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 and Accept Roof Bid. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the August 10, 2020 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the September 10, 2020 Claims and approve the new Conflict of Interest disclosure from Chip Sundberg. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried. Schatz recognizes that he has a conflict of interest with the claim to Schatz Electric, and his aye vote does not include that claim.

SEPTEMBER CLAIMS

In order of VENDOR, AMOUNT, and DESCRIPTION.

GENERAL FUND:

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP – 1,849.87 – FB helmets(5)

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS – 384.00 – Chairmats(8)

AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. – 84.87 – Cust supplies

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD – 300.00 – Convention regis

B&R TRUCK REPAIR, LLC – 595.1 – Replace battery in bus #1

B.E. PUBLISHING – 791.12 – Online keyboarding license/K-5

CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY COM – 28.4 – Science chemicals

CENGAGE LEARNING – 320.00 – Accounting wkbk access codes

CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION – 3,085.25 – Supplies/COVID supplies

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES – 4,497.20 – COVID supplies, Elem/HS/Lib/Tech/Pupil trans supplies

CITY OF GETTYSBURG – 1,374.51 – Water

CPM EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM – 149.32 – MS math supplies

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY – 491.94 – Cust supplies/COVID supplies

DECKER REPAIR & WELDING, LLC – 179.30 – Ag/iron & cutting

DEMCO – 480.13 – Elem Lib supplies

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 725.55 – COVID(Thermalscanner), copies&supplies

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES – 325.00 – Ag/AET subscr

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE – 234.00 – Bus inspections(4)

G & R CONTROLS – 1,958.00 – FY21 maint.boilers & HVAC

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST – 160.56

Lanae Spargur – 70.00 – Reimb VB coaching classes

Mobridge HS – 30.00 – CC Entry Fee

DCI – 43.25 – Background check K.Kaup

Dollar General – 17.31 – Supplies

GAS’N GOODIES – 538.33 – School vehicle & mower fuel

GIMBEL, LEXY – 11.24 – Reim ofc supplies

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES – 345.00 – Monthly networking fee

GUNDERSON CONSTRUCTION – 469.71 – Labor,materials for plexiglass dividers

H2I GROUP – 35,000.00 – Refinish gym floor(insurance pd)

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC – 240.00 -Aug svcs

HEGSTROM, RANDY – 290.00 – Pest control

HUD – 900.00 – FB subscr

NTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER – 98.40 – Batteries

JOSTENS, INC – 3,426.50 – 2019-2020 yearbooks

LAMINATOR.COM – 139.32 – Elem Lib/laminating film

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS – 13.84 – Elem/Ag supplies

MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. – 149.00 – Ag cylinder lease

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR – 2,983.45 – Custodial Supplies/COVID supplies

MOBRIDGE/POLLOCK SCHOOL DISTRICT – 100.00 – 2020-21 CSDC dues

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES – 4,559.91 – Electricity/Natural gas

POTTER COUNTY NEW – 420.18 – Fiscal adv/printing

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC – 124.75 – Elem supplies

RURAL HEALTH CARE, INC. – 618. – Bus driver physicals

SAFEGUARD BUSINESS SYSTEMS – 59.2 – Fiscal supplies

SAVVAS LEARNING CO. LLC – 4,677.41 – Elem math wkbooks,supplies/online subscription

SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC – 72.25 – Cust/replace switch in old gym

SCHLACHTER LUMBER – 313.80 – COVID supplies

SCHOLASTIC INC – 1,483.38 – Elem/MS subscriptions

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC – 2,000.24 – Elem/Band/Fiscal/HS/Office supplies

TAYLOR MUSIC – 135.9 – COVID/Wind instrument try-out kits(4)

TIME FOR KIDS – 113.85 – Gr 2 subscr

TRAINING ROOM INC – 309.68 – AD/COVID supplies

TRUE VALUE HARDWAR – 127.2 – Cust/COVID supplies

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC – 374.67 – Communications

WAGER, SHANE – 2,090.00 – Sept tech svcs

WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. – 226.00 – Plumbing rprs

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND:

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES – 181.07 – Textbooks/Lib book

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 474.6 – Copier/printer leases

HADAR MFG, INC. – 255.00 – FB blocking sled pad

JENSEN ROCK & SAND INC. – 15,464.88 – Chip seal west parking lot

MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION – 30,399.62 – Elem Reading Series

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC – 551.68 – K wobble stools(8)

ZACHER, JAMI – 1,995.00 – COVID/Disinfecting fogging machine

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND:

AVERA GETTYSBURG – 332.50 – PT/ OT svcs

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 58.42 – SpEd printer leases/copies

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER – 24.60 – Batteries

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC – 791.24 – SPED supplies/table

WESTERN PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES – 60.50 – Speech/CASL forms

August 2020 Finance Statement

See chart

LEC has finished the repair work inside the band room. Repair to the new gym room was discussed.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to accept the bid of Enterprise Sales Company for the repair of the old gym roof for $120,000.

Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

The Back to School plan was discussed at length. Motion by Rausch, second by Mikkelsen to approve the Back to School plan with the noted changes along with the addition of the Essential Worker designation for all staff. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the volunteer Sentinel program. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Kellogg to approve Open Enrollment 2020-21 1. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Home School applications 2020-21 3-14 were acknowledged.

September 2020-3

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to approve the resignation, with regrets, from Jason Johnson, Head Custodian. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:59 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:13 PM.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to approve hiring Josh Cordell, Head Custodian, $15.00/hr, Nicole Enos, Custodian $12.00/hr and Dave Otten, Bus Driver at bus driver rates. It was also decided to advertise for a part-time custodian 12-15 hrs per week. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve Kay Kaup, Cheer Coach, $726.47 and Michael Schlachter, Head Wrestling Coach, $3,747.06. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to approve Shiann Haupert as Volunteer Coach for the volleyball program. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the Fresh Fruit/Vegetable program funds and start the program. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 9:25 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 10:36 PM.

Setting Mill Levies and approving the budget will be tabled until the 9-15-20 meeting and added to that agenda.

Business Manager Everson reported that the Thermascan is now installed and running. It will be mounted on the wall when all the equipment is available for that. She discussed the Trump Payroll tax order and the Cares Act Leave. We should receive $112,000 in CRF funding. She has a zoom meeting tomorrow for more guidance on this money. Our Audit is scheduled for October 8-9th.

Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed plans for Hoven’s homecoming as well as our homecoming schedule. She reported on the 1st early release and what is planned for the one on Friday. She reported that school is going well.

Mr. Sundberg reported that there will be 100 flu shots for students on October 8th. There will be a mental health presentation on October 9th for staff—this will be paid for by a grant that the school will be receiving. Booster Club is paying $2500 for the Pixellot camera system and also purchasing the HUDL system for our sports programs. He discussed board training and he will send board members possible dates.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for October 12, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn the meeting at 10:52 PM. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, Zeigler aye and Kusser aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

-092420