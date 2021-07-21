School board holds special July meeting

July 14, 2021

The Gettysburg Board of Education met on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Chad Rausch, Daryn Zeigler, Kelsey Fischer, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen and Mark Schatz. Present from the Hoven School Board were Kindra Hartung, Amber Huber, Rob Spindler, Krystal Stuwe and Mark Weber. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Jim Kayl, Amy Arbach and Jim Holbeck.

Board President Chad Rausch called the meeting to order at 5:50 p.m. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Kusser, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Jim Holbeck from Associated School Boards of South Dakota presented training on School Board Governance.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 8:08 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Chad Rausch, Board President

