School board increases salaries, approves budget

September 15, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their special meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch, and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Kyle Kusser. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Kelli Nagel, Julie Williams and Caylee Sorum.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 7:31 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:51 PM.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Rausch to give Certified, Classified and Administrative Staff a 2.75% raise increase from their original contract for the 2020-21 school year. This motion includes increasing certified base salary by 2.75%. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The following are the new salary amounts:

Administration: Duane (Chip) Sundberg – 88.739.32, Wendy Smith – 68,654.53, Barbara Everson – 53,491.58.

Certified: Trisha Ahlemeier – 27,069.98, Jay Berglun – 42,805.37, Concessions 3,496.54, Cristina Bieber – 45,040.72, Kirsten Cronin – $42,051.93, Valerie Dahlquist – 42,106.16, Nina DeRouchey – 42,091.83, Jamie Dupris – 39,389.50, Kim Goebe – $45,469.67, Activity 1,257.18, Tricia Heien – 42,160.40, Kay Kaup, Activity $746.45, Kathryn Larson – 45,272.49, Mercedes Lemke – 40,268.92, Activity 2,042.92, Summer 4,955.28, Aliesha McCarthy – 39,287.00, Activity 3,496.54, Kelli Nagel – 43,981.41, Activity 2,789.38, Monica Odvody – 41,834.97, Rachael Pederson – 43,776.03, Activity 1,765.62, Blair Roman – 39,287.00, Walker Rose- 40,479.45, Additional $5,059.94, Activity 4,832.30, Christine Saltsman – 44,910.24, Activity 2,354.92, Keith Scott – 23,229.62, Activity 5,578.76, Sally Simon – 44,330.30, Vernon Smith – 45,898.93, Activity 6,639.51, AD 7,911.750, Caylee Sorum – 43,889.97, Activity 2,907.24, Andrew Tuttle – 41,834.97, Activity 5,081.01, Loralyn Weidlich – 42,805.94, Julie Williams – 50,963.55.

Classified: JoLinda Brown – $12.59/hr, Josh Cordell $13.36 and then 8-17-20 $15.00/hr, $22.50/hr OT, Jamie Cronin – Activity 7,346.67, Shawn Donovan – Activity 3,850.13,Nicole Enos – $12.00/hr, $18.00 OT, Alexander Gimbel – $12.33/hr, Bryce Hall – Activity $6,639.51, Amy Hartung – 13.13/hr, Route Bus Driver 13.13/hr Activity Bus Driver 13.60/hr Bus Layover 9.30/hr, Brady Hartung, Activity $2,789.38, Jessica Larson – Activity 5,081.01, Cheryl Nadgwick – 12.59/hr, Vanessa Phillips – 14.13/hr, Sadie Rogers – $13.62/hr Activity $2,042.91, Michael Schlachter, Activity $3,850.13, Keith Scott – Route Bus Driver 13.13/hr Activity Bus Driver 13.60/hr Bus Layover 9.30/hr, Marilyn Scott – 13.94/hr Route Bus Driver 13.13/hr Activity Bus Driver 13.60/hr Bus Layover 9.30/hr, Nadine Simon – 12.59/hr, Nancy Smith – 14.79/hr, LaNae Spargur—Activity $2,789.38, Eric Stuwe – Activity $2,789.38.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to increase Shane Wager’s Tech contract from $25,080 to $25,680 per year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to approve the 2020-21 Budget and to set the following levies: General Fund (set by the State) AG $1.443, OO $3.229, OTH $6.682; SPED $1.1(max 1.416); CO $600,000 (max allowed 767,500) and new school bond $447,448. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The following changes are changes from the published budget to the final budget:

APPROPRIATIONS

GENERAL FUND

FROM TO

Elementary 396,146 404,788

Middle School 185,531 189,861

Secondary 442,748 453,430

Title 1 57,985 59,353

Guidance 57,383 58,766

Educational Media 51,650 52,610

Exec Admin 58,647 59,858

Office of Principal 177,497 181,495

Other Support Svc 29,000 29,600

Fiscal Svcs 99,903 102,373

Operation of Plant 277,910 299,742

Pupil Transportation 36,787 36,206

Male Co-curricular 66,571 67,399

Female Co-curricular 43,578 44,149

Combined Co-currlcular 74,404 72,977

Net change Increase of $56,868

MEANS OF FINANCE

FROM TO

Taxes, current 835,838 843,106

State Aid 790,915 809,375

Other Fed Revenue 105,344 137,861

Transfer from CO 148,460 147,083

Net change Increase of $56,868

APPROPRIATIONS

CO FUND

FROM TO

Elementary 38,625 39,825

Construction Improvements 50,000 130,000

Operation of Plant 15,800 133,099

Transfer to Gen Fund 148,460 147,083

Reserved for Future Years 333,533 136,411

Net Change $ 0

APPROPRIATIONS

SPED FUND

FROM TO

SPED Programs 394,695 386,936

Speech Pathology 52,179 52,404

Net change decrease of $7,534

MEANS OF FINANCE

FROM TO

Local Reserve 54,687 47,153

Net change decrease of $7,534

APPROPRIATIONS

BOND REDEMPTION FUND

FROM TO

Total Fund 450,000 447,558

Net change decrease of $2,442

MEANS OF FINANCE

FROM TO

Taxes Receivable 450,000 447,558

Net change decrease of $2,442

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn the meeting at 8:00 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

