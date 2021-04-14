School board meets in special session

April 9, 2021

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date in the gym. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler(via phone). Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, and Barb Everson and approximately 65 guests.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: Mandy Luikens, April Hobert, Mike Hobert, Samantha Stethem, Norm Stethem, Tyler Fischer, Mike Jager, Jamie Cronin, Mike Schlachter, Ryan Persoon, Kellee Persoon, Danny Meinke and Drake Bassett spoke regarding the PC Battler sports coop. Board President Robbennolt thanked everyone for coming and stated that the Sports Coop would be on the agenda for the meeting on Monday, the 12th.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to approve the agenda. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kusser to adjourn for Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:59 p.m. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye, and Zeigler aye. Motion carried.

Zeigler left the meeting towards the end of the Executive Session.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 9:37 p.m.

The meeting on Monday will be held in the gym.

Motion by Rausch, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn the meeting at 9:40 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Published once at the total approximate cost of $18.51.

-041521