School board meets Monday

The regular meeting of the Gettysburg school board will be held on Monday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the school conference room.

New business on the agenda includes approve resignations, approve contract adjustment, approve contracts, approve Residency 2018-19-2, approve emergency bus pact, approve Open Enrollments 2018-19-8 and 9, review preliminary budget, policy review, approve elementary handbook, and administrative reports.

The meeting is open to the public and all those interested are welcome to attend.