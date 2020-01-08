School board meets Monday

The regular open meeting of the Gettysburg school board will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the school conference room.

Discussion items on the agenda include construction, set election date, approve combined election agreement, approve bus layover increase, approve resignation, approve Perkins Consortium, approve volunteer coach, approve school improvement plan, executive session for student, executive session for personnel, and administrative reports.

The meetings are open to the public and all those interested are encouraged to attend.