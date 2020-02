The regular meeting of the Gettysburg school board will be held Monday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the school conference room.

Discussion items on the agenda include construction, approve resignation, approve track tent gift, approve contract, recognize negotiations team, approve calendar, administrative reports, and executive sessions for student and personnel. The oath of office will also be administered to Kyle Kusser, who will fill in for Kenny Goebel’s term until the end of June.