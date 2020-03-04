School board meets Monday

The regular meeting of the Gettysburg school board will be held on Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the conference room of the school.

Discussion items on the agenda include construction, appoint board of equalization representative, approve resignation, offer 2020-2021 administrative contracts, set driver’s ed fee, set negotiations date, board work session, graduation requirements, executive session for student, and executive session for personnel.

The board meetings are open to the public and all those interested are encouraged to attend.

There will also be no school board election this year. Incumbents Kyle Kusser, Paul Kellogg, and March Schatz all field petitions for the three positions on the board. Each will serve a three year term.