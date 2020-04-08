School board meets Monday

The regular meeting of the Gettysburg school board will be held on Monday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted online through Zoom, and those wishing to attend may log in through the school’s website at www.gettysburg.k12.sd.us

Discussion items on the agenda include construction, ASBSD ballot, approve resignation, approve contracts, approve SDHSAA membership, first reading allowable costs for Federal Programs policy, 2019-20 calendar, approve worker’s compensation and health insurance renewals from ASBSD, administrative reports, and executive session for student.

The meetings are open to the public and all those interested are encouraged to join online.