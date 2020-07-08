School board opens gyms

June 30, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date via Zoom. Present were the following: Brian

Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, and Chad Rausch. Absent: Daryn Zeigler. Also

present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson and Vern Smith.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:31 PM.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve the agenda. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye,

Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kusser to approve the following 6-30-20 claims. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye,

Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye. Motion carried.

June 30, 2020 Claims

GENERAL FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP $1,282.51 FB/Recertify 26 JH helmets; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 150.78 Water;

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 205.89 Surge protector/cust supplies; EVERSON, BARBARA 86.99 Reim for

ear thermometers; G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 14.64; Dollar General 14.64 Grad supplies; G’BURG SCHOOL – T &

A FUND 1,071.00 Perkins Consortium funds; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 831.39 Cust supplies; NIMCO

INC 103.68 TATU materials; PETTY CASH 88.80 Postage; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 120.69 Fiscal printing;

RUSHMORE HOTEL & SUITES, THE 154.00 Lodging/Perkins Consortium January mtg; SCHLACHTER LUMBER

72.42 Bus barn elec/May; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 53.92 Fiscal supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC

357.01 Communications; WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. 504.58 Sewer cameras/rpr toilets.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC $14,971.34 Replace upper & lower elem hall lights; RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 13,260.00 Chromebooks(60); ZACHER, JAMIE 1,995.00 Disinfecting fogging machine.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG $297.50 OT svcs;

FOOD SERVICE FUND G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 7.05 Lunch/record exp for voided.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to open the gyms for public usage effective July 6, 2020. Guidelines and training will

have to be followed and administration will have the authority to shut down the facility if problems arise. Roll call vote:

Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to approve the summer school contracts for Vern Smith, Emily Bicek, Mercedes Lemke

and Monica Odvody for $25 per hour. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye,

Rausch aye. Motion carried. Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn the meeting at 7:50 PM. Roll call

vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg aye, Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye, Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President Barbara Everson, Business Manager

