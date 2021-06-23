School board recommends preschool operate on their own

June 14, 2021

June 2021-1

The Gettysburg Board of Education met on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Beth Joachim, Stacy Penrod, Christy Saltsman, Blair Robbennolt and Kelly Nagel.

Board President Brian Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve the agenda with the following addition: add an additional Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 in old business. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Schatz to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the May 10, 2021 inserting the word “year” in paragraph 6 page 3; approve the financial reports; approve the 6-11-21 claims; acknowledge there are no new conflict of interest disclosures and approve and declare surplus the obsolete items. The complete list of obsolete items is on file in the business office. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Schatz acknowledges conflict of interest with claims to Schatz Electric and his aye vote does not include those items.

Mr. Sundberg reported the parking lot striping will be done this week. The checking of the boiler pipes was discussed. Enterprise was here to finish the roof repair.

Mr. Sundberg reported that we have public input monthly on our back to school plan. We are currently in Tier 1.

Kellogg entered the meeting at this time.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:37 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:07 p.m.

Members of the Preschool Board were present. Their finances and operating information were discussed. The School Board recommended that since the Preschool did have sufficient one-time funding for this year that they operate on their own again this year.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Rausch to approve the Taher Amendment of a 3.9% increase for the 2021-2 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to approve the following contracts/work agreements: Vern Smith, Katrina Smith and Blair Robbennolt (2) for summer school for $25/hr; Marilyn Scott $13/hr for painting; and Damion Johnson-Horn for $9.45 for summer custodian. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to approve the following SPED ESY, Julie Williams per contract; Jamie Dupris and Kelly Nagel, convert yearly salary to hourly; and Vanessa Phillips and Emily Strang, hourly wages. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser second by Zeigler to approve the contract for Ted Williams for Psych consulting services for the 2021-22 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Schatz to approve the following Extra-Curricular contracts: Wendy Rausch, MSGBB $2087.13; Jessica Larson, CC $2849.73 MS/Asst Track $2323.94; LaNae Spargur Asst VB $2849.73; Bryce Hall, Head BBB $3933.43; Jamie Cronin, Head VB $3933.43 Head Track $3572.20 and Naomi Hermann(for Megan) $1500 pig project, paid out of FFA. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the letter of engagement for FY 21 from Cahill Bauer for $10,750. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The Preliminary Budget was discussed. The transportation committee will look at the bus options with Mr. Sundberg. Motion by Rausch, second by Kusser to approve the capital items. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported on ESSER 2 funding and availability of items. She discussed Federal funds and the process for reimbursement. She is currently working with cash management at Bank of the West and discussed the situation she is working on. She will investigate other banking options. She reported on the insurance claim from the tent at the State Track meet causing damage to a vehicle.

Principal Wendy Smith reported the state testing scores and these were discussed. Covid testing will be done again in the school next year. She discussed the current scheduling document with our summer activities and also the sports coop. The floor waxing schedule was reported. State golf and state track teams did well. The RASDAK bikers were here and the Junior class served them breakfast as a fundraiser. She is working on the MS/HS schedule for next year.

Mr. Sundberg discussed the DOE and the home school bill and critical race theory curriculum. ASBSD joint school board training with Hoven is scheduled for July 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. There will be a representative from the SD School Safety Director evaluating our school next week. Golf uniforms were discussed.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 9:12 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 10:03 p.m.

We will have an end of the year board meeting on June 28th at 7:30 p.m. The 2021-22 Budget hearing is scheduled for July 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with the regular school board meeting to follow.

Motion by Rausch, second by Kellogg to adjourn the meeting at 10:04 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

JUNE 2021 CLAMS

VENDOR Amount Description

GENERAL FUND

ADEL, JEFF 130.00 Track announcer

ALL-AROUND GRAPHIX 621.13 AD/spring athletic awards

ARAMARK 171.24 May svcs

AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 98.00 Bus driver random drug test

BSN SPORTS LLC 90.16 Volleyballs

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMAN,

LUDT & BURNS 700.01 Attorney fees

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 428.97 Water

COLE PAPERS, INC. 54.96 Cust supplies

COMMTECH INC 679.99 Rprs to equipment

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 178.41 Bus/track/cust/COVID supplies

DOLLAR GENERAL 22.05 FACS groc

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 1,544.50 Copies/printer supplies

/thermal camera

EVERSON, BARBARA 28.52 Reim mileage

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 1,100.70

Gettysburg Country Club 60.00 Golf Entry Fee

Eureka School 250.00 Rack Entry Fees

Faulkton School 90.00 Golf Entry Fees

Eureka School 40.00 Golf Entry Fee

Dave Vilhauer 200.00 Athletic Awards Speaker Fee

Broadland Creek Golf Course 270.00 Golfing fees

Split Rock Country Club 25.00 Golf Entry Fee

Eureka School 36.42 Share of Region golf expenses

Highmore School 149.27 Share of Region track expenses

G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 745.49 Lunch 2nds & snack milk

pd by Bd/April

G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 162.78 GBB/BBB/VB costs

GAS’N GOODIES 584.09 School vehicle gas/car washes

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking svcs

HANSEN, KIRSTEN 21.85 Reim classroom supplies

HEARTLAND WASTE MGMT INC. 240.00 May svcs

HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 39.20 Fiscal adv/AD adv

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOL., LLC 546.15 Covid/Cust/Fiscal/School

office supplies

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 91.53 FACS groc & sup

LAQUINTA INNS & SUITES 1,965.44 Lodging/State Track

LARSON, KATIE 163.96 Reim classroom supplies

LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 137.76 Forklift use/unload freight

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 4,413.96 Electricity/Nat. gas

NIMCO INC 148.00 TATU tshirts/grant

PETTY CASH 38.60 Postage

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 272.93 Fiscal printing/advt

QUIETT, JAN 40.00 Track worker

ROGER, SANNES 218.50 Tune sewing machines

SASD 75.00 Supt conf regis

SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC 202.05 Replace vent hood motor

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 103.58 Bus barn elec/April

/track supplies

SCOTT, KEITH 214.63 Reim fuel/cart rent/ball hitch

SDHSAA 186.00 AD/activity dues/subsc

/student press pass

SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO. 698.75 Cust/wall paint

SPARGUR, LANAE 72.10 Reim VB coach membership

& regis

STANLEY’S, INC. 874.03 Bus diesel

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC. 383.33 Communications

WAGER, CARMA 80.00 Track worker

WAGER, SHANE 2,511.64 Reim tech supplies/tech

services June 2021

WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. 744.49 Cust/rooter sewer pipe

WIGART, DAYLON 3,655.00 Refund for I17 school cert

XTREME FIRE PROTECTION, LLC 200.00 Cust/fire sprinkler inspect fee

ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEAT 99.52 Cust/condenser coil cleaner

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

BROAD REACH 291.18 Elem Lib books

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 980.42 Copier/printer leases

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 1,894.50

BSN Sports 1,894.50 BB toss-back training aid

(Youth Center donation)

SMART APPLE MEDIA 117.70 Elem Lib books

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG 1,667.10 PT/OT Apr

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 150.89 SPED printers, leases/copies LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 15.24 SpEd snacks

WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 3,527.00 Psychological svcs

FOOD SERVICE FUND

GOEBEL, JUSTIN 66.55 Refund lunch acct bal

HARER, JESSICA 45.60 Refund lunch acct bal

HEARTLAND WASTE MGMT INC. 120.00 May svcs

LARSON, JESSICA 79.55 Refund lunch acct bal

TAHER, INC 16,617.56 April purch svcs

WIGART, DAYLON 19.90 Refund lunch acct bal

-062421