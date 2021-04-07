School board sets wages, salaries during March 31 special meeting

March 31, 2021

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Walker Rose, Mercedes Lemke, Aliesha McCarthy, Julie Williams, Tricia Heien, Caylee Sorum, Kelli Nagel and Kirsten Hansen.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Rausch, second by Mikkelsen to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn for Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 6:31 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 7 p.m.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to approve the following: Give certified staff a 2.4% raise along with a $100/month increase to the health insurance contribution, and set base at $40,137.00; approve the changes to the negotiated agreement along with the changes to liquidated damages in their contracts; and approve a committee to evaluate the hiring scale;

Approve a one dollar/hour increase to all classified staff; and to approve a 5% increase to Barb Everson, Business Manager and a 2.5% increase to both Chip Sundberg, Superintendent and Wendy Smith, Principal, along with the changes to liquidated damages in all of their administrative contracts. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 7:07 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

-040821