School board special meeting held March 30

March 30, 2021

The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, and Barb Everson.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve the agenda with the following addition: add Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Mrs Smith presented the Ag shop proposal. Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to purchase the welders and vents along with the curtains/tables and electrical work from the FFA fund. All present voted aye. (Schatz abstained) Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn for Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 6:35 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 7:32 p.m.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Rausch to adjourn for Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 7:33 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 7:48 p.m.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Schatz to adjourn for Executive Session for Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2-4 at 7:56 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 10:17 p.m..

Tomorrow night’s meeting for negotiations will be held in the band room.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 10:18 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Published once at the total total approximate cost of $19.95.

-040821