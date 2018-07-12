School budget hearing Monday

The regular meeting of the Gettysburg school board will get underway at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 16, in the school conference room. The meeting will start with the budget hearing for the fiscal year 2019 district budget, with the meeting to follow.

Discussion items on the agenda include HKG, approve budget supplements and Driver’s Ed transfer, approve contracts, review policies, approve residency and open enrollments, and adjourn as 2017-18 Board.

The organizational meeting for the 2018-2019 board will be called to order. The oath of office will be given to new board members, followed by election of board officers and appointments. The adoptions of the board policy manual and approval of handbooks will also take place, and prices set for lunch tickets, athletic events, football parking, activity tickets, and substitute teachers, along with other annual appointments.

The meeting is open to the public and all those interested are welcome and encouraged to attend.

-Molly McRoberts