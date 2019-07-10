School budget hearing Thursday

The regular meeting of the Gettysburg school board will get underway at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, in the school conference room. The meeting will start with the budget hearing for the fiscal year 2020 district budget, with the meeting to follow.

Discussion items on the agenda include building and grounds update, approve budget supplements, approve contracts, acknowledge home school students, review policies, and adjourn as 2018-19 Board.

The organizational meeting for the 2019-2020 board will be called to order. The oath of office will be given to new board members, followed by election of board officers and appointments. The adoptions of the board policy manual and approval of handbooks will also take place, and prices set for lunch tickets, athletic events, football parking, activity tickets, and substitute teachers, along with other annual appointments.

The meeting is open to the public and all those interested are welcome and encouraged to attend.

-Molly McRoberts