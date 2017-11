Musicians at the Gettysburg school are getting ready to celebrate the holiday season.

The Gettysburg junior high and high school Christmas concert will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7 beginning at 7 p.m. in the GHS gym.

The Gettysburg elementary school concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 8 beginning at 7 p.m. in the school gym.

The vocal director is Mrs. Brielle Bohle. The instrumental director is Mr. Ron Stoneback.

The concerts are free and open to the public.