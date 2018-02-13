School counselor honored in D.C.

National School Counseling Week was extra special for Mrs. Kim Goebel this year. Selected as South Dakota’s Outstanding School Counselor of the Year in Spring 2017, Goebel was then eligible to apply for the National School Counselor of the Year. The application was rigorous and included a short video of the Gettysburg school, including some students and staff sharing their thoughts about the Gettysburg School Counseling Program and School Counselor. It included letters of support from staff and parents and many essays on various school counseling-related topics.

All state school counselors who completed the application were invited to attend the National School Counselor Awards Ceremony and Gala in Washington, D.C. This event is coordinated by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). The flight and hotel were provided for all school counselors.

Highlights of this event included speeches from former First Lady Michelle Obama, Erica Waldo who is Executive Director of the Reach Higher Initiative, and John B. King, former Secretary of Education and more.

Goebel said, “It was so inspiring to meet other counselors from around the country! An interesting thing that kept happening was when I was asked by other counselors what grade level I was at, they were surprised when I said I was K-12. When I mentioned to them there are around 250 students in our school, they realized the counselor to student ratio I have is really good! Our district’s ratio is very close to what is recommended by the American School Counselor Association to have an effective program and I am grateful for that.”

“One highlight of the day celebration was meeting Michelle Obama. She shook every one of our hands! One of the points Michelle made in her speech was that real change just doesn’t happen in the White House or through legislation, although

they are important. Real change doesn’t happen from the top down, it happens from the bottom up. She encouraged school counselors and educators to realize that they are making a difference every single day.

“We were overwhelmed by all of the events celebrating what we do in our role as a school counselor. Most importantly the events draw attention to the profession of school counseling and how we can help meet the needs that students have in their education journey. It is an experience I am blessed to have had and one I will always remember.” said Goebel.

The SD Outstanding School Counselor of the Year award was given to Goebel because of some important criteria met by the Gettysburg school counselor. She was recognized for the honor because she has made outstanding contributions to her school, the counseling profession, and the community served, has excellent rapport with pupils, parents, and school personnel; is a highly respected counselor of students; is a current member of SDSCA with a master’s degree and is certified by the state of South Dakota; has worked as a school counselor during the past year; and is working toward development or maintenance of a comprehensive school counseling program.