School gets underway next week

It’s happening next week — time to head back to school for students in Gettysburg when lasses start Thursday, Aug. 20.

This fall classrooms will look a little different. After the school was closed in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, additional health and safety measures are in place to help mitigate the spread of the illness as students and staff prepare to head back to classes in the school building. Social distancing will be practiced throughout the school, and masks will be worn when social distancing is not possible. A number of mitigation efforts are being put in place, and the school will follow expectations from the Department of Education, Department of Health, and other guidelines recommended for the health of the students and staff.

Potter County has had only one reported case of the virus.

