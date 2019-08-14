School gets underway next week

It’s happening next week. It’s time to head back to school for students in Gettysburg. Classes start Thursday, Aug. 22, but an open house will be held on Monday, Aug. 19 to get folks ready for the new school year.

This week students from seventh grade through high school students are registering for classes.

Students in sixth grade will register at the open house on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Commons.

There will be food served during the open house starting at 5:15 through 6:45 p.m. Parents and families will meet in the new gym at 6:45 for a quick assembly and instructions, and starting at 7 p.m. teachers will be in their classrooms to visit with parents and students.

The first football game is set for Friday, Aug. 23.